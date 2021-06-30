Advertisement
Too hot for Wi-Fi? Calgary Transit temporarily pulls plug at CTrain stations over heat concerns
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 7:59AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 7:59AM MDT
Public Wi-Fi has been temporarily disrupted at all CTrain stations in Calgary due to concerns the heat could damage the equipment. (file)
CALGARY -- Calgary Transit passengers will be without the option of public Wi-Fi at all CTrain stations as the equipment has been turned off over concerns the sweltering heat could potentially cause damage.
Transit officials announced the temporary removal of public Wi-Fi Tuesday afternoon.
The disruption will remain in place until temperatures return to seasonal and concerns for the state of the Wi-Fi equipment wane.