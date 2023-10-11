'Too many good pieces, too nicely displayed': Petroliana and 20th-century advertising items up for auction

It's an overwhelming assault on the senses, walking into Hall's Auction Services' southeast Calgary show space.

There are hundreds of colourful items on display from a number of consigners.

Kevin King, owner of the auction house, says the majority come from two collectors.

"The gentleman that collected the vast majority of this travelled really far and wide and spent decades and decades collecting and restoring items," King said.

"People get to be custodians of these goods for a year, a decade, five decades but eventually, everything goes on to someone else."

The walls are covered in petroleum-related signage from a different era.

There are vintage gas pumps that are fully restored.

Then, there's all the Coke paraphernalia that covers an entire two walls.

"The things that I really enjoy seeing are maybe some of the rarities. I mean, the Coke stuff is great. The early Coke stuff is fantastic," King said.

"But there's some smaller brands that you don't see with the same frequency, Orange Crush, or there's a Cherry Cola sign that I've never seen before."

There is a whole area dedicated to glass advertising globes that sat above old gas pumps.

But being made of glass, not many survived over the years.

They were lit by a bulb inside and were a way for customers to choose and recognize their favourite brand when fuelling up.

"Because pump manufacturers were pump manufacturers, but just like now, they were branded to Mobile Gas or Texaco or British North American," King said.

"So yeah, there's a good selection of gas globes."

There are two sections that feature tobacco cutters that were common in general stores from the 1830s to the 1920s.

"Before commercially available pre-rolled cigarettes, people had to cut their tobacco plugs down to make it smokeable," King said.

"So the tobacco companies took every opportunity to get their advertising, their brand, on that product."

Sheldon Smithens is a collector but he's also an auctioneer and appraiser who was part of History Channel's Canadian Pickers series.

Smithens is impressed by the display at Hall's.

"I'm walking through Hall's Auction today, thinking, 'Boy, I would love to own this. No, no, I'd love to own this more," he said.

"It's a problem. There's too many good pieces, too nicely displayed."

Smithens appreciates the local items up for auction from Marv's Classic Soda Shop in Diamond Valley that recently closed.

But combined with the Petroliana, he says it's an expressive sale.

"It's just the most amazing assortment of things and you don't find these sorts of things in this market. You'll find one piece here and one piece there but to see this collection, it's fun just wandering around."

Smithens has watched prices on collectibles rise and fall over the years.

He says some items not only maintain their value but increase to a point where they truly become an investment and petroliana is popular in Calgary's oil and gas community.

"I can't think of a single category of collecting that's more hot," he said.

Smithens says some collectors look for original pieces in the condition they were found.

But others like something that's been restored to better-than-new condition and in some cases, that increases the value of the item.

"The gentleman that assembled the bulk of this collection obviously had somebody that was doing exquisite restoration for him," Smithens said.

"It was not just one item or a part-time thing. Somebody was maybe full-time doing restorations."

The online sale is open and bidding on the first session closes Monday night, Oct. 16, and then the second session closes Tuesday night, Oct. 17.

You can learn more about the sale at www.hallsauction.com.