Top youth tennis players in action at Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre this week

Calgary is the site of the tennis tournament that might identify the next Leylah Fernandez, Shapo or Felix Auger-Aliassime this week.

It's taking place at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre, where 71 of the top young players from across the country are in town for Tennis Canada's under 14 championship.

Monday featured a match between second seed Andrea Cabio of Ontario against Taya Istrate of Quebec, which Cabio won 6-2, 6-4.

The tournament features the best male and female under 14 tennis players from across Canada, and if you drop by the tennis centre on the right day, you might just discover a new superstar in the making.

"If you look at some of the past winners of this event," said Osten and Victor CEO Danny Da Costa, "They're like Eugenie Bouchard, Leylah Fernandez, Denis Shapovalov, and Felix Auger Aliassime.

"They've all won this tournament in the past," Da Costa said, "so you're seeing some of the best players for the future of Canadian tennis."

Tournament play goes on all week, with championship matches scheduled for Saturday morning.

With files from Glenn Campbell