Environment Canada called a tornado warning for the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary because of a severe storm west of the community that had the risk of producing a tornado.

The warning was issued at just before 7:00 p.m west of Gleichen and a half an hour later, it had moved on towards Siksika in a southeasterly direction.

The agency said that the system has the potential to produce a tornado as well as golf ball sized hail and damaging winds in excess of 100 km/h.

Official told residents to take shelter immediately given the dangerous and life threatening situation.

The best place to go would be an area on the lowest floor of your home, away from windows and outside walls. Vehicles, mobile homes, tents, trailers and other temporary structures are not safe.

The warning ended at about 8:30 p.m. There are no reports of damage at this time.