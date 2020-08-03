A tornado warning is in effect for Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Provincial Park near Drumheller.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada at 5:21 p.m. Monday afternoon.

"At 5:16 MDT, Environment Canada meterologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

The tornado location is five kilometres north of Dorothy, heading east at 30 km/h. The tornado may be wrapped in rain and difficult to see.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," it continued. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or ee a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying deLbris or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.