CALGARY -- A severe thunderstorm is being tracked that could produce a tornado in east-central and southern Alberta.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," reads the alert issued by Environment Canada for the Hanna, Oyen and Coronation areas.

"The possible tornado is located just south of Big Stone, and is heading to the southeast at 15 km/h. Baseball-sized hail is also possible.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are also in place for much of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary. Heat warnings also remain in parts of northern Alberta.