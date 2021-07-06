CALGARY -- Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning issued for parts of east-central and southern Alberta, but severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," read the warning issued Tuesday afternoon.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are also in place for parts of central and southern Alberta, including Calgary. Heat warnings also remain in parts of northern Alberta.

"Any severe thunderstorms that develop will move toward the east throughout the afternoon and evening," it read

"Thunderstorms will dissipate late (Tuesday) evening. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."