Tornado watch issued for city of Lethbridge, warning issued for Picture Butte and Lethbridge County
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Alberta Emergency Alert also issued a tornado warning for Picture Butte and Lethbridge County.
Environment Canada released the following statement on its website:
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.
"Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will weaken this evening.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.
Funnel clouds in southern Alberta, Wednesday afternoon June 14 (Photo: Adrian Van Reeuwyk)
"In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.
"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
"Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm."
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sues McDonald's, alleges he was served metal bolt at New Westminster restaurant
A B.C. man is suing McDonald’s after he was allegedly given food containing a metal bolt, causing injuries.
-
CBSA makes largest-ever meth seizure in Metro Vancouver
Border agents in Metro Vancouver have seized more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in jugs labelled as canola oil over the last six months. One of the seizures was the Canada Border Services Agency's largest-ever.
-
Donnie Creek wildfire threatens key highway linking northern B.C. and Yukon
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches blueprint to fend off climate's 'one-two punch' on the ocean
B.C. has unveiled an action plan to tackle the two greatest climate threats to the ocean, coastal communities and marine ecosystems on the West Coast.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
Vancouver Island rec centres struggle with lifeguard, instructor shortage
Vancouver Island rec centres are facing an ongoing battle to keep their heads above water – when it comes to staffing.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area
Weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand have come to an end.
-
Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie launches Ontario Liberal leadership campaign
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie officially kicked off her campaign to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party on Wednesday with a special event attended by dozens of cheering supporters.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal creates new reporting system for racism complaints
The City of Montreal says public sector employees who experience racism and discrimination in the workplace will now be able to file a complaint with an independent commission.
-
CAQ leads in Quebec voting intentions, PQ trails behind: Leger poll
Francois Legault's Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) still leads in voting intentions, while the Parti quebecois (PQ) consolidates its second place, according to a new Leger poll.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Pembroke residents happy with four bag garbage limit
With all the trash talk taking place in Ottawa around the future of the city's garbage collection, CTV News Ottawa decided to compare neighbouring municipalities. In Pembroke, garbage day is every two weeks, with a four bag limit per household. Any extra garbage is simply left at the curb by collectors with no penalty.
Kitchener
-
Some families upset by lack of traditional graduation ceremony at Kitchener public school
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Waterloo makes it easier to fight bylaw tickets
The City of Waterloo is moving ahead with a plan it says will make it easier and faster for residents to dispute bylaw tickets.
-
Here's why funnel cloud warnings should be taken seriously
Environment and Climate Change Canada is reminding people to take funnel cloud warnings seriously, after a weather advisory was issued for parts of southwestern Ontario two days in a row.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.
-
Former Sask. business owner accused of transphobia after youth track meet confrontation
British Columbia RCMP are investigating after a former Prince Albert business owner allegedly harassed a nine-year-old girl at a track meet in Kelowna on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
Sudbury to buy former Ledo Hotel for $900K, demolish building for parking
With an eye on easing a parking shortage downtown, Greater Sudbury is buying the former Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street with a plan to demolish it.
Winnipeg
-
'Go get my girl:' Families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran rally in Winnipeg
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature Wednesday to deliver one message to the federal and provincial governments.
-
'People are really angry': Winnipeg woman wants action after group of dogs kills pet
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect
A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP haunted by decades-old baby-in-bag case
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate the details surrounding the identity of a baby boy who was found inside a bag in 1970
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central location
An altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
'No comment': Riders' Harris listed as questionable for Friday's home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is still nursing a hip pointer injury sustained in the final seconds of Sunday’s win in Edmonton and did not practice on Wednesday.