CALGARY -- A man charged with first-degree murder in Toronto who failed to appear in court on Monday has ties to Calgary and police are asking for help locating him.

Ricardo Miraballes, 37, of Toronto, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, also of Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building at 25 Bay Mills Blvd., in Scarborough, just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13 for reports of a fire and arrived to find a woman suffering serious injuries.

She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

The woman's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

On Jan. 18, Miraballes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was due to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone who had contact with Miraballes prior to Jan. 13, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-7400, Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.