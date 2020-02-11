CALGARY -- A Toronto man is being sought in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man whose body was found inside a Lethbridge home last week.

Mohamud Omar Dhiblawe, 29, of Toronto is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that took place inside a west side home last week.

Investigators say the shooting was a targeted incident and Dhiblawe and the victim knew each other. They add the pair had gotten into an argument about something related to the drug trade. It culminated with the victim being fatally shot.

The victim has not been identified.

Dhiblawe is also charged with second-degree murder in connection with an incident in Edmonton on Feb. 8, 2020.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public is urged not to approach him. If you see him, contact your local authorities immediately.