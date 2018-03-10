CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Toronto teen allegedly drowns in hot tub in Golden
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 11:12AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 11:14AM MST
RCMP says that a 14-year-old boy from Toronto has died after he drowned in a hot tub at a home just outside Golden on Friday afternoon.
Officials say the BC Ambulance Service was called to respond to a possible drowning just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
The 14-year-old victim, from Toronto, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Constable Spencer Lanchbury with the Golden-Field RCMP says the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
“We will continue to assist the BC Coroner’s Service with their investigation,” he said in a release.
The identity of the victim has not been released.