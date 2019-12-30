CALGARY -- A heat lamp keeping a Calgary tortoise warm caused a small fire in southeast Calgary Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in a townhouse on Queenland Drive S.E., late Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., when a heat lamp that was on to keep the tortoise of the house warm inadvertently set the carpet on fire.

The house filled with smoke, after it was quickly extinguished.

The fire department was on scene, and brought a kit into the home to deliver oxygen to a dog.

Two cats, and the tortoise were all fine. No residents were impacted.

The fire investigator was called in, and air quality checked, but overall, it was determined that the smoke damage wasn't severe.

The resident of the house should be allowed to return Monday evening.