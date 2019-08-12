The Calgary Flames were counting on young defenceman Juuso Valimaki to play a big role on the blueline this season but that will have to wait.

The 20-year-old suffered a torn anterior collateral ligament (ACL) while training this past weekend. Flames General Manager Brad Treliving confirms Valimaki will need surgery and is out indefinitely.

Valimaki was the Flames first round draft choice, 16th overall, in the 2017 NHL entry draft. In 24 games with the Flames, Valimaki has scored one goal and added 2 assists.

The Flames open up main training camp on September 12th.