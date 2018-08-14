

CTV Calgary Staff





The German tourist who was shot in the head while driving west of Calgary earlier this month is heading back to Germany.

An update from the German consulate says the 60-year-old man has a long recovery ahead of him.

He is not able to talk or move his right side and doctors did not remove the bullet from the man’s brain because there was concern it would cause more damage.

The man will return to Germany, with a special aircraft, where he will be further treated in a hospital specialized on brain injuries.

The man was driving with his family near Morley on August 2nd when he was shot.

His family is thankful to everyone who has helped them during this time.

No one has been charged in the incident.

A GoFundMe initiative has raised almost $13,000.00 for the man and his family.