Cochrane RCMP are looking for the public's help to find the suspects responsible for a shooting that took place on Highway 1A on Thursday morning.

Investigators were called to the scene on Highway 1A near Morley at just before noon and found a man in his 60s, a resident from Germany visiting Canada, suffering from a head injury.

It's believed that the man was shot by an unknown suspect.

"A 60-year-old man, operating a Dodge Dakota, traveling west on Highway 1A near the rodeo grounds out in Morley when they heard a loud sound. They were three other people in the vehicle with him and he sustained a head injury as a result," said Sergeant Tom Kalis with the Cochrane RCMP.

The injury resulted in his vehicle losing control and crashing.

Three other people inside the car suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The injured driver has been taken to hospital in Calgary via STARS Air Ambulance. His condition is not know at this time.

Officials say that there will be a significant police presence in the area for the investigation as they have evidence that a firearm was indeed involved.

"In the driver's side window, there was a bullet that penetrated from the exterior and became lodged in his brain."

Kalis says that when the man was transported he was conscious and communicating with people, so they are hopeful that his injuries are not life threatening.

Police are speaking with witnesses to the incident and say that a smaller black sedan could be involved.

"We are trying to resconstruct what would have happened. One of the theories we are working with right now is a possible road rage incident," Kalis said. "That's just a working theory, we don't have a lot to corroborate this at this point."

Kalis says that while it's true that Highway 1A is not very well travelled, it's possible that someone taking that route could have seen something at some point.

"This is a really isolated incident. We don't percieve a risk to the public at all. It's certainly a rather serious and disturbing incident but we don't have any evidence to suggest that this is anything relating to series of crimes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.