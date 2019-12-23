CALGARY -- The Town and Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary was evacuated Monday afternoon after a top-floor suite caught fire.

Carol Henke, spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, said they received several calls to 911 shortly after 1 p.m. about the hotel fire at 50th Street and 18th Avenue S.E.

"The callers reported seeing black smoke coming from a suite on the fourth floor," Henke said.

A second alarm was called and firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. The fire caused substantial damage to the suite of origin, Henke said, and smoke damage to the hallway.

Fortunately, the hotel's fire alarm system was activated and everyone inside managed to get out safely. Henke said there were no injures, but they aren't yet sure if they've found the person who was occupying the suite at the time of the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

"Typically, this time of year, the top three causes of inside fires are; cooking left unattended, open flame and improper disposal of smoking materials.

"Unless this is a kitchenette, someone was probably not cooking inside, but those are all things the fire investigator will look at," Henke said.

Henke said no one will be allowed to reenter the hotel until the fire department have deemed it safe.

With files from Dave Dormer