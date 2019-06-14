A plan has been presented to Banff Town Council to help ease parking pressure in the small mountain community.

The focus is on ways to keep residential parking for residents and to free up short-term parking for downtown. The idea was requested by council to find ways to ease traffic congestion that is caused by the massive influx of visitors to Banff. The goal is to improve the driving experience for both visitors and residents.

The 'Proposed Comprehensive Parking Management Plan', which was presented to council on Monday, reintroduced the possiblity of user-pay parking in downtown Banff and suggested instituting a residential parking permit system where Banff residents would register their licence plate and be alloted guest passes.



Residents will be able to submit feedback on the draft plan after council has reviewed the details.



Town of Banff -Proposed Comprehensive Parking Management Plan by CTV Calgary on Scribd