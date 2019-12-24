CALGARY -- Calgarians have once again shown incredible generosity heading into the holiday season, as the sixth annual Toy Mountain campaign nearly doubled its fundraising goal for 2019.

More than 19,000 toys and essentials were donated between Nov. 18 and Dec. 20 as part of the annual effort and coupled with financial contributions, this year's fundraising total is nearly $650,000.

That smashed this year's goal of $350,000.

Proceeds will once again go toward the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter, which is focused on ending family violence and abuse in the lives of all Calgarians through a number of innovative safety, healing and prevention programs.

And the total will certainly go higher as donations are being collected until the new year and can be done online.

This year's Toy Mountain partners include CTV Calgary, 98.5 Virgin Radio, Funny 1060AM, Trail Appliances, AMJ Campbell, Bankers Hall, Brookfield Place, Calbridge Homes, Denny's, Fifth Avenue Place, GoodLife Fitness, Mayfair Diagnostics and Suncor Energy Centre.