Toys, non-perishable items needed for Lethbridge Charity Checkstop

The Lethbridge Police Service will be hosting its annual Charity Checkstop this weekend.

Volunteers will collect donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food to help make Christmas a little merrier for the city's less fortunate.

"The past two years we’ve received tremendous community support and we’re looking forward to helping those in need make happy memories this Christmas," said Const. Stewart Kambeitz.

Donations will go to the Christmas Hope campaign, benefiting Volunteer Lethbridge, the Interfaith Food Bank, the Lethbridge Food Bank, Lethbridge Family Services, Salvation Army and My City Care.

"Christmas Hope organizations are exceptionally fortunate to have such a wonderful partnership with Lethbridge Police Service," said spokesperson Michelle Gallucci in a Tuesday news release.

"We are creating magic for families who need assistance in Lethbridge."

The Charity Checkstop will be held at the Enmax Centre parking lot, 2510 Scenic Drive South, from noon until 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Barricades will be set up so people can drive up, drop off their donations and drive away in a timely fashion – all from the comfort of their vehicle.

For more information you can visit the Christmas Hope campaign's website.