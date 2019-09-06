

CTV News Calgary





CP Rail crews remain at the scene of Monday's train derailment in southern Alberta and officials have not confirmed how long the cleanup will take.

A locomotive and 21 cars left the track early Monday morning at a location south of the village of Barons, roughly 50 kilometres north of Lethbridge. Octane leaked from three of the derailed cars prompting the evacuation of approximately 450 people from the area.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the derailment or subsequent octane spill.

The Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the incident as CP works to remove the crashed cars.