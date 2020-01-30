CALGARY -- A Calgary man and an Okotoks woman face charges after an attempted off-road getaway was halted when the vehicle they were in became stuck in snow.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 25, High River RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle in a rural area outside of the townsite. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop and drove away.

The RCMP member did not pursue the vehicle and, approximately 20 minutes later, it was located stuck in the snow, off the road. Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen and a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of stolen property.

A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on scene and subsequently charged.

Mark Duthie of Calgary faces several charges related to:

Weapons offences

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Driving while unauthorized and without insurance

Breaching release conditions

Angela Dalton of Okotoks has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Failing to comply with release conditions

The accused have been released from custody ahead of Duthie's scheduled appearance in Okotoks provincial court on Feb. 14 and Dalton's appearance on Feb. 21.