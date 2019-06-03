

Teri Fikowski, CTV News Calgary





There’s good news for drivers heading to the pumps across Alberta as gas prices are on the decline, including in Calgary.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas has dropped 4.9 cents per litre in the past week in Alberta, now averaging 117.24 cents per litre.

In Calgary, the price sits at 108.59 cents per litre, which is down from last week’s 116.07, cents per litre.

Ongoing trade tensions continue to shock the market, says senior petroleum analysts Dan McTeague, causing the price of oil to fall seven per cent over the last week, and it may not be done just yet.

“The week ahead is almost certainly going to see further declines as reports President (Donald) Trump is once again using tariff threats, this time against Mexico, to achieve a halt in cross-border migration,” he said.

“The administration’s use of trade has many observers fearing a downward spiral on global economic outlook dragging equities and petroleum markets with them.”

The drop in gas prices also comes on the heels of the newly elected United Conservative Party scrapping Alberta’s carbon tax.