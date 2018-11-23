It’s two days before the big game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks, but fans are taking in all the great fun during the Grey Cup festival in Edmonton.

On Friday morning, Calgary officials hosted the traditional free pancake breakfast, much to the delight of many fans.

Organizers with the Calgary Grey Cup committee say they brought lots of food to feed all the hungry football fans.

“At least 6,000 pancakes, but thanks the Stampede sponsorship, we’ve got the authentic stoves, the syrup is in the batter and we have probably about 3,000 sausages,” said Sandy Dubnyk.

He says that it’s their job to bring Western hospitality to these events, something they’ve been doing for the past 70 years.

“It’s a beautiful day today in Edmonton, fans are out, this is an exciting time and we want to carry that legacy forward.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the breakfast on Friday, the Calgary Grey Cup committee will be setting up the griddles again at the TELUS World of Science between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Of course, one of the biggest traditions connected to the Grey Cup has to be the official bet between Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ottawa's mayor Jim Watson.

"There's always a three-part bet. The first part is the, wear the jersey, fly the flag thing, the second part between me and Jim Watson is about food. When the Stamps win, the next time I'm in Ottawa, I'm going to be treated to three iconic food items. If the unthinkable happens, the next time Jim is in Calgary, he's going to get Alberta beef, but Short Pants Plaza, east Calgary style. It will be pita pies from the Village Bakery, ribs from Tiffen and ginger beef from China Rose."

The most important part of the bet involves a donation to the Food Bank and he encourages everyone to follow suit and make their own bet too.

As for the game itself, Calgary has been in the final for the past two years but unfortunately gave up the big prize on both outings. Many hope that the third time will be the charm.

“Bo has said it’s not about redeeming himself for the past, though others may disagree just with how those games have gone,” TSN sportscaster Rod Smith told CTV Morning Live Calgary on Friday. “I can’t help but think that they think about it and might use it as added motivation coming into this game.”

Smith says that even with the impressive showing that the Redblacks had during the East Final, the odds are still in Calgary’s favour going into Sunday.

“Four months ago, the Stampeders absolutely dominated [the Redblacks]. Their defence was brilliant and they won that game 27-3.”

Calgary has had a number of injuries over the last while, but Smith says the Stampeders will be able to overcome those challenges.

“They may not be as dominant as the past two years, but maybe that works in their favour in a strange sort of way because the expectations were even higher two years ago and even last year. Maybe they aren’t as high this time around.”

He says that with the squad that Dave Dickenson and John Hufnagel has put together it will be hard to believe if Calgary doesn’t come home with the Cup this time.

Meanwhile, Stampeders’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was named the CFL’s most outstanding player at the awards banquet held on Thursday night at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton.

The 106th Grey Cup takes place on Sunday in Edmonton, with a kickoff time of 3:00 p.m.

(With files from Glenn Campbell and the Canadian Press)