Traffic disrupted due to Crowchild crash
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 5:14PM MST
CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted Friday afternoon on Crowchild by a multi-vehicle crash.
The disruption took place shortly after 4 p.m.on southbound Crowchild, approaching Glenmore Trail S.W.
The vehicles involved were moved off the road to the right.
There was no other information available.
This is a developing story....