Traffic disrupted in Bragg Creek area due to serious motor vehicle collision

Cochrane RCMP are on scene at the site of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 22.

The collision took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, between a motor vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said in a release that the cyclist has been transported via STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital.

Traffic is restricted in the area and police ask that motorists avoid it for the time being.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.