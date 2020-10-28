Advertisement
Traffic jam in southwest Calgary outside COVID-19 testing centre
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 4:28PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 4:59PM MDT
Traffic in southwest Calgary was disrupted Wednesday afternoon due to a long lineup of cars outside a COVID-19 testing centre
CALGARY -- Traffic in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood is being disrupted due to long lineups outside the COVID-19 testing centre.
Calgary police were tweeting about the traffic tie-ups shortly after 3 p.m.
"We've been advised of traffic disruptions on Bannister Road S.E. between 146 Ave & 149 Ave due to a long line of traffic waiting to enter the #COVID test centre," they tweeted.
They advised motorists to avoid the area if local access wasn't required.