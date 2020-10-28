CALGARY -- Traffic in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood is being disrupted due to long lineups outside the COVID-19 testing centre.

Calgary police were tweeting about the traffic tie-ups shortly after 3 p.m.

"We've been advised of traffic disruptions on Bannister Road S.E. between 146 Ave & 149 Ave due to a long line of traffic waiting to enter the #COVID test centre," they tweeted.

They advised motorists to avoid the area if local access wasn't required.