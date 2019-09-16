

City crews are working on the water lines under 10th Avenue in the city's southwest and have closed a portion of the roadway to traffic.

According to a tweet from YYC Transportation, the work was started on Saturday and was to be finished on Sunday evening but barriers around the construction site remained in place on Monday morning.

CLOSURE: 10 Ave SW will be closed at the intersection of 17 St SW beginning at 7 am Saturday Sept 14 until 8 pm Sunday Sept 15. This closure accommodates water services work. #yyctraffic — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 14, 2019

There is a large hole in the westbound lane of 10th Avenue at 17 Street SW and a water services truck is on site to provide water to any affected residents or businesses.

There is no update so far on when the work will be completed.