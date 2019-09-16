Traffic near Sunalta LRT Station impacted by water services work
10th Avenue, near 17 Street SW, is closed to allow crews to do water services work.
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 12:23PM MDT
City crews are working on the water lines under 10th Avenue in the city's southwest and have closed a portion of the roadway to traffic.
According to a tweet from YYC Transportation, the work was started on Saturday and was to be finished on Sunday evening but barriers around the construction site remained in place on Monday morning.
There is a large hole in the westbound lane of 10th Avenue at 17 Street SW and a water services truck is on site to provide water to any affected residents or businesses.
There is no update so far on when the work will be completed.