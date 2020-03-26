CROWSNEST PASS, ALTA. -- Crowsnest Pass RCMP say a serious crash has closed down some lanes of traffic on a highway north of Lundbreck, Alta. Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident, which involved two vehicles, took place in the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 80.

Police say traffic is limited to one lane in north and southbound directions.

The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

RCMP remind drivers to slow down in the area as emergency crews are still at the scene.