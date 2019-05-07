

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are on the scene of a serious crash at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail S.E. that saw a vehicle veer off the road and land in a pond.

A vehicle was heading northbound on Deerfoot Trail and took the exit to westbound Stoney Trail where it left the road, flipped, and landed in a pond.

Police believe the crash may have been caused by the driver suffering a medical event.

An adult female was taken to the South Health Campus in unknown condition.

Initial reports said a passenger was uninjured however EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said the driver was the only occupant.

The ramps from northbound Deerfoot to westbound Stoney and from westbound Stoney to northbound Deerfoot have been closed.

Police say traffic is expected to be slow going and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory:



Police are on scene of a serious collision at N/B Deerfoot Trail to W/B Stoney Trail S.E.



Expect delays in the immediate area. #yyc #calgary — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 7, 2019