CALGARY -- Driving with tinted windows and an obstructed front windshield has led to 40 drug and weapons charges against four people.

Officers on patrol about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday noticed a truck driving through a parking lot in the 400 block of 36th Street N.E., which had tinted windows and a partially obstructed front windshield.

After stopping the truck, officers learned two of three people inside were wanted on outstanding warrants.

A man and two women were taken into custody without incident and a subsequent search of the truck tuned up:

Approximately $20,000 in cash

A baton

A loaded handgun

Ammunition

A Taser

A small amount of various drugs

Multiple cell phones, a scale and other items consistent with drug trafficking activity

Police said the cell phones rang multiple times during the investigation so they answered, and actually arranged to meet a caller in the parking lot next to the District 4 office.

A man who arrived was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The occupants of the truck are now facing more than 40 charges.

David Bentley Garnham, 37, is facing 14 charges, including:

Possession of a loaded, restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Erin Margaret Burke, 36, is facing 13 charges, including:

Possession of a forged document

Possession of a loaded, restricted firearm

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Tamara Schellenberg, 41, is facing 13 charges, including:

Possession of a loaded, restricted firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.