Traffic stop leads to multiple charges against Standoff, Alta., man

A Standoff resident faces multiple charges after a traffic stop resulted in Blood Tribe police seizing a weapon, ammunition and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Blood Tribe police conducted a vehicle stop on a suspected impaired driver.

The driver was arrested and charged with his third offence under the immediate-roadside-sanctions law.

A search of the vehicle yielded two grams of suspected fentanyl, 7.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Ronald Charles Cutter, 58, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, breach of a release order, breach of a prohibition order and driving while under roadside-sanction suspension.

Cutter was also discovered to be wanted on a warrant for five additional charges.

He appeared before a judge and remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blood Tribe police at 403-737-3800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.