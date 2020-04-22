CALGARY -- What started as a traffic stop evolved into a stolen property investigation in the southern Alberta community of Bellevue, and a man is now facing charges.

RCMP officers made a stop about 2 a.m. on April 15 in the community of Bellevue — about 130 kilometres west of Lethbridge — where the driver was arrested for suspicion of possessing stolen property and the vehicle was towed because of Traffic Safety Act violations.

Police then obtained a search warrant for an area home, where a number of items believed to be stolen were seized, along with items related to firearms that are also believed to be stolen.

Peter John Snook, 51, of Crowsnest Pass is charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession contrary to order (firearms prohibition)

Obstructing a police officer

Traffic Safety Act offences

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on April 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.