Police confiscated a large amount of drugs and cash during a traffic stop near Banff at the end of January and say the haul includes over 300 pounds of cannabis.

RCMP stopped a vehicle on January 26 and confiscated the following items:

About 148 Kg or 326 lb. of cannabis

4.5 Kg or 10 lb. of psilocybin mushrooms

2 Kg or 4.5 lb. of cannabis resin (shatter)

About 1 Kg or 2 lb. of THC edibles

$11,000 in Canadian currency

Police say there was one person in the vehicle when it was stopped.

