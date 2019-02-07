CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Traffic stop near Banff results in significant drug seizure
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 12:10PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 12:35PM MST
Police confiscated a large amount of drugs and cash during a traffic stop near Banff at the end of January and say the haul includes over 300 pounds of cannabis.
RCMP stopped a vehicle on January 26 and confiscated the following items:
- About 148 Kg or 326 lb. of cannabis
- 4.5 Kg or 10 lb. of psilocybin mushrooms
- 2 Kg or 4.5 lb. of cannabis resin (shatter)
- About 1 Kg or 2 lb. of THC edibles
- $11,000 in Canadian currency
Police say there was one person in the vehicle when it was stopped.
