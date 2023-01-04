Trail camera, stolen during rural break-and-enter, used to arrest Alberta men

A trail camera, found inside a stolen truck that was recovered by Mounties, proved to be an important clue to lead investigators to two suspects believed to be responsible for a rural break-and-enter.

Three Hills RCMP say they were notified about two incidents on Dec. 28, 2022 – the theft of a truck from Three Hills and subsequent break-and-enter at a home near Huxley, Alta.

Police say during the second incident, a Honda Big Red three-wheeler, assorted tools and a trail camera were all stolen.

A short time later, RCMP were called to respond to a vehicle trespassing on a oil field site near Three Hills.

The driver of the truck, which matched the description of the previously reported stolen vehicle, was confronted by workers and recorded. The suspect left the area after the interaction.

A second suspect soon arrived at the same site, officials say.

"Workers then noticed another vehicle drive onto the lease site, and a male was seen driving a three-wheeler that matched that description of the one that was reported as stolen. The three-wheeler was located abandoned on the road and was recovered by police," RCMP said in a release.

Following a call from the public, police soon recovered the stolen truck, which was abandoned on a rural property near Three Hills.

A search of the truck located a trail camera, which contained video files of two male suspects committing the break-and-enter at the rural property.

RCMP managed to identify and locate both men at a home near Three Hills. Both men were arrested, but a police officer was assaulted in the process.

Simon May, 33, of Trochu, is charged with:

Break-and-enter and theft;

Disguise with intent to commit an offence; and

Assault of a police officer.

Jesse Bulechowsky, 41, of Kneehill County, is charged with:

Break-and-enter and theft;

Disguise with intent to commit an offence;

Possession of property obtained by crime; and

Operation while prohibited.

May was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Drumheller provincial court on Jan. 6 while Bulechowsky was released on a $1,000 cash deposit release order. He is expected in Drumheller provincial court on Jan. 20.