Trailer, believed stolen from Crossfield, Alta., found in northeast Calgary

Authorities say a trailer, filled with a Crossfield, Alta., family's personal possessions has been found in northeast Calgary.

Last Friday, RCMP sent out a call for help to find a cargo trailer that went missing from a parking lot in the community north of Calgary.

Police say the victim had loaded the trailer with their personal belongings for a move, but a number of unknown individuals detached it from the truck it was hitched to and drove away with it.

Among the items in the trailer were two gun safes, which contained 18 firearms between them.

In the update, police say the trailer was found parked on a residential street in northeast Calgary.

"The only items missing from the trailer were some hand tools," RCMP said in a release. "The investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.