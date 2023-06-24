Trails wet and muddy in national parks following snowy week

The green waters of Moraine Lake are pictured nearby Lake Louise, Alta., June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The green waters of Moraine Lake are pictured nearby Lake Louise, Alta., June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina