Trails wet and muddy in national parks following snowy week

Visitors to a trio of national parks should expect to encounter wet and muddy conditions on a number of trails over the next few days.

James Eastham, a Parks Canada spokesperson, updated CTV News on the condition of trails in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks Friday, ahead of an anticipated surge in visitors as the July 1 long weekend approaches.

Q: What are the conditions in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay?

This week, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks received significant amounts of precipitation. In valleys and at lower elevations this fell as rain, while at higher elevation approximately 30-50 centimetres of snow accumulated, which is expected to melt in the coming days.

Hikers, climbers and scramblers can expect to encounter wet and muddy conditions on some trails. Rivers and creeks are flowing at high levels and some water crossings may be impassable.

Recent snowfall will persist at high elevations for a few days and will melt out with incoming sun and higher temperatures. Some larger snow patches remain from the winter, though conditions are generally passable in most areas.

Q: What is the current risk of rock fall in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho?

Rock fall can be a hazard at any time in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho national parks and hikers and scramblers should be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Melting snow and rain can increase the risk of rock fall and visitors should take care to move quickly through areas where rock fall may be possible quickly.

Scramblers, climbers and mountaineers who choose to travel in areas where the chance of rock fall is higher should wear helmets.

Q: What should visitors know about mountain weather to keep themselves safe when hiking, scrambling or climbing in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks?

Mountain weather is unpredictable, and visitors should come prepared to deal with any conditions they may encounter. Snowfall is common in the mountain parks even during the summer, particularly at higher elevations.

If you plan on hiking, climbing or scrambling, be sure you are prepared for both sun and snow - and everything in between.

In particularly adverse weather, it may be necessary to turn back from your planned object if changing conditions make it unsafe to continue.

Q: What else should visitors know about keeping themselves safe in the mountains this summer?

Safety is a top priority for Parks Canada and we remind visitors that anyone travelling into the backcountry is responsible for their own safety.

Trip Plan:

Select a trip which best suits your abilities, experience, interests, equipment, and the time you have available.

Ensure a friend or family member knows of your travel plans, including: the location of the trail head where you will be starting your trip, your pre-determined return time so your contact knows when to expect you, and the make and model of your vehicle.

Travelling with a friend or group is safer than travelling alone.

Visit a Parks Canada Information Center, where Parks Canada team members can assist you in picking a trip.

Familiarize yourself with the area you have selected by using guidebooks and topographic maps.

Check the weather forecast.

Check Parks Canada’s website for updates as some areas may have restricted access or seasonal closures.

Check the trailhead kiosk or Parks Canada’s website before starting your backcountry adventure for important updates.

Take the essentials for backcountry travel:

Be prepared to be self-sufficient in all weather conditions and emergency situations and carry a first aid kit, spare clothing, extra food, emergency shelter, and a two-way satellite-based alerting/communication device.

Have appropriate footwear. Hiking boots or hiking shoes. Running shoes or sandals do not provide enough support or traction.

Always bring a raincoat. Weather in the mountains can change very quickly.

Carry and know how to use a paper map. Phones work okay for navigation but are difficult to operate in wet conditions and may run out of battery.

Q: What is Parks Canada doing to help visitors to stay safe in the backcountry?

A: Parks Canada, a recognized leader in backcountry safety, is committed to connecting Canadians to nature in a safe manner with an emphasis on the importance of backcountry safety.

It all starts with providing visitors with information before they leave their homes. We have a dedicated ‘Mountain Safety in Canada’s National Parks’ website where backcountry enthusiasts can get information on safety, weather and outdoor activities.

You can visit our information centres to speak with frontline staff who work, live and play in the parks and are always happy to share their knowledge of, and passion for, mountain sports. If necessary, they will put you in touch with a Mountain Safety Specialist should you have questions about specific activities, routes or conditions.

Our team of mountain safety professionals trains regularly and is available for rapid response to backcountry incidents. Should you need our help, call 911 or the Banff National Park Dispatch emergency line at (403) 762-4506.

Remember that cellular coverage does not extend very far into the backcountry so your mobile phone may not work, and you should consider carrying a satellite communication device.