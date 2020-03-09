CALGARY -- A CN train collided with a tanker truck Monday, forcing the evacuation of the community of Swallwell, Alta.

The collision occurred as the truck was crossing the railway at the intersection of Township Road 302.

Propane from the tanker truck spilled and an area near the incident has been evacuated.

Nothing from the train, which was carrying intermodal containers, was spilled.

Traffic is blocked at Township Road 302 and Railway Avenue in Swalwell, according to a notice posted on the Alberta Emergency Alert website at 4:33 p.m.

Evacuees are asked to register at the reception centre, which is at the Prairie Bible Institute Cafeteria, at 350 Fifth Ave. North in Three Hills, Alta.

Fire department personnel will be going door to door to ensure that homes are evacuated.

Kneehill County officials are asking that motorists avoid the area and follow the instructions of local authorities.

There are no reported injuries or fires at this time.

Swalwell is approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

This is a developing story...