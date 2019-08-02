A number of freight cars are off the tracks near the hamlet of Irvine following a derailment on Friday afternoon and officials say the community is being evacuated.

Images of the incident show a number cars off the tracks on the east side of the community.

Cypress County councillor Robin Kurpjuweit has confirmed to CTV News that the community is being evacuated as a result of the incident but didn't say why.

"I don't know many details right now. All I know is that there was a derailment this afternoon and as a precaution right now, we are evacuating the Irvine area," he says. "There is a small community across from Irvine called Maivista Acres and that is being evacuated now."

In an Alberta Emergency Alert bulletin, officials say all residents within a 4 mile (6.4 km) radius of the incident need to leave their homes because of the risk of chemical exposure.

Train Accident Alert Aug02 452PM Take necessary precautions. Cypress County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) August 2, 2019

Residents are being asked to check in at the Cypress County office, located at 816 Second Avenue in the hamlet of Dunmore.

Kurpjuweit says staff is doing all it can to protect the safety of the residents and that's why the evacuation order is in place.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries and CP Rail has confirmed it was one of its trains.

"At approximately 3:20 pm local time, a CP train derailed just east of Irvine, Alberta," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News. "CP has dispatched teams to the site."

According to 511 Alberta, the Trans-Canada Highway, near Irvine, is closed and motorists travelling in the area can expect significant delays.

Hwy1, Irvine, is CLOSED due to a train derailment. Emergency crews on scene. Choose an alternate route and expect significant delays. (4:23pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 2, 2019

Irvine is approximately three hours southeast of Calgary.