Officials say 20 cars from a CP freight train have fallen off the tracks west of the Town of Banff on Thursday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board says 10 empty auto carrier cars and 10 loaded grain cars fell off the tracks at the mile 87 of the Laggan SubDivision at around 8:00 p.m.

The location of the crash is very remote and is only accessible is by high rail.

No one was injured in the incident and no dangerous goods were spilled either.

The TSB is gathering information on the incident but is not sending out a crew at this time.

There is no information on a cause.