Calgary police are asking the public for help to recover several items that were taken out of a recruit’s vehicle in the city’s northeast earlier this week.

Police say the officer’s duty bag was stolen from a 2015 Dodge Ram truck that was parked in the 0-100 block of Skyview Point N.E., sometime between 4:00 p.m. Monday and 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The bag contained handcuffs and keys, a set of soft body armour with ‘FTT’ on the back and a locked case that held an inert (non-functioning) 40-calibre handgun and three 15-round magazines.

Police say a duty belt, flashlight and baton are also missing but that no live ammunition was taken.

The inert Glock 's size and weight is similar to that of a functional weapon and is only available to law enforcement for training recruits.

Anyone with information about the stolen items or the theft is asked to call the District 5 GIU Staff Sergeant at 403-428-6500, the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or CrimeStoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org