Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill by multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash has the Trans-Canada Highway at a standstill in both directions west of Revelstoke, B.C.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake.

DriveBC advised that emergency crews were on scene and no detours were available for motorists at the time.

Social media posts described at least one vehicle engulfed in flames as well as multiple ambulances and a coroner vehicle at the scene.

An update is currently expected later Wednesday, around 7 p.m., with DriveBC saying further details before then are unlikely.

This is a developing story. It will be added to as more information becomes available.