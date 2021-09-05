CALGARY -- Highway officials closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions due to a crash on Sunday morning.

DriveBC reports Highway 1, between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., is shut down because of a vehicle incident.

There is no information about any injuries connected to the incident, but the agency said there are no detours available at this time.

The situation is expected to be updated in the afternoon.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…