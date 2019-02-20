Eastbound and westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is being rerouted after numerous crashes near Dead Man's Flats prompted the closure of the highway.

The closure east of Canmore was announced shortly after 4:00 p.m. and motorists are being detoured to Highway 1X and Highway 1A.

EMS confirms eight people, including three children, were injured and transported to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Canmore RCMP, road and weather conditions are poor in the area and travel is not advised as of Wednesday afternoon. Motorists who do attempt to travel the region should prepare for lengthy delays. As many as 40 vehicles ended up in the ditch.

"You can’t get through on Highway 1 at this time," said Sgt. Stan Andronyk of the Canmore RCMP as of 5:00 p.m.. "We’re working to try to get atleast one lane but right now traffic is at a standstill.”

Andronyk says the road isn't passable and he encourages all eastbound vehicles to stop in Banff or Canmore and wait for the highway to clear.

"If you don’t have to travel, just don’t. We will advise when traffic is moving," said Andronyk. "We don’t want people to be driving out here and sitting on the highway and waiting for trafffic to go."

"Until it's flowing freely, we just can’t predict when that will be."

RCMP officials expect to reopen the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway by 7:30 p.m. but driving conditions will remain poor.

Just clearing scene, #1 hwy east of Dead Mans Flats, multi multi mvc’s. Serious mvc required hyd tools for extrication. Responders vehicles getting rearended. Dont drive if you dont gave to ⁦@ExshawFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/7Z8qaT83C8 — ChiefLyster (@ExshawChief) February 20, 2019 #Hwy1. Roads are icy. #MutualAid for @ExshawFire.

— Canmore Fire Rescue (@CanmoreFireRes) February 20, 2019

More details to follow