The driver of a dump truck died after he lost control and crashed into a number of other vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday afternoon and police say the roadway will likely be closed for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to the highway, about 33 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a commercial dump truck lost control and crashed into several other vehicles.

The truck driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear on whether anyone else was injured in the collision.

According to DriveBC, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions.

The highway will likely remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Police say they have information to indicate that it was raining heavily when the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.