Numerous crashes along the Trans-Canada Highway have halted eastbound and westbound traffic in the area of Lac des Arcs with some motorists reporting they’ve been at a standstill for hours.

As of 9:00 p.m., CTV has received numerous reports from drivers saying they've been stuck on the highway for upwards of nine hours with some stating they arrived in the area late Tuesday morning. The stranded parties that have contacted CTV say they have not seen any emergency personnel and have received no direction or updates from officials.

More details to follow