Numerous crashes along the Trans-Canada Highway have halted eastbound and westbound traffic in the area of Lac des Arcs with some motorists reporting they’ve been at a standstill for hours.

As of 9:00 p.m., CTV has received numerous reports from drivers saying they've been stuck on the highway for upwards of nine hours with some stating they arrived in the area late Tuesday morning. The stranded parties that have contacted CTV say they have not seen any emergency personnel and have received no direction or updates from officials.

Update 10:45 P.M.; The latest that we have from the crews on the ground is that some vehicles are continuing to get stuck and causing further blockages and associated delays along Hwy 1 in both directions, RCMP are issuing a press release shortly and we will share that here. — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 3, 2018

Canmore Fire-Rescue is advising that motorists avoid travel on the TransCanada Highway this evening if possible. Traffic is still backed up and conditions are not improving. The forecast is for continued snowfall overnight. Stay safe! — Town of Canmore (@TownofCanmore) October 3, 2018

More details to follow