The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have reopened after numerous crashes near Dead Man's Flats prompted the closure of the highway but conditions remain poor.

The closure east of Canmore was announced shortly after 4:00 p.m. and motorists were detoured to Highway 1X and Highway 1A. As many as 40 vehicles ended up in the ditch.

EMS confirms eight people, including three children, were injured and transported to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Canmore RCMP, road and weather conditions remain poor in the area and travel is not advised. Motorists who do attempt to travel the region should prepare for lengthy delays.

"If you don’t have to travel, just don’t," said Sgt. Stan Andronyk of the Canmore RCMP.

The highway was reopened shortly after 9:00 p.m.

For updated highway conditions visit Alberta 511.

Just clearing scene, #1 hwy east of Dead Mans Flats, multi multi mvc’s. Serious mvc required hyd tools for extrication. Responders vehicles getting rearended. Dont drive if you dont gave to ⁦@ExshawFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/7Z8qaT83C8 — ChiefLyster (@ExshawChief) February 20, 2019 #Hwy1. Roads are icy. #MutualAid for @ExshawFire.

— Canmore Fire Rescue (@CanmoreFireRes) February 20, 2019