Police are investigating a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of the city, that tied up traffic on the roadway for several hours on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a crash in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Range Road 33, at about 10:00 a.m. and police say at least two vehicles were involved.

Some of the occupants were taken to hospital in Calgary with undetermined injuries.

Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane for several hours while crews worked to clear the debris.

The highway has since reopened and police are investigating.