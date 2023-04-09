Trans-Canada re-opens near Field, B.C., after crash

A crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Field, B.C. Sunday afternoon.

It happened before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Emerald Lake Road around one kilometre west of the mountain town.

Before the highway re-opened a couple of hours later, a long line of traffic could be seen as emergency crews cleared the scene.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to the scene, but no information was available on any injuries.

CTV News Calgary reached out to RCMP for further details.