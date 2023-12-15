Trans Mountain warns regulator of potential 'catastrophic' two year pipeline delay
The company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is warning the project's completion could be delayed by two years if the Canada Energy Regulator does not allow a previously rejected request for a pipeline variance.
Trans Mountain Corp. is nearly finished building the expansion, which will boost the pipeline's capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd currently and improve access to export markets for Canadian oil companies.
But the Crown corporation has run into construction issues in B.C. and has asked the regulator to allow it to use a different diameter, wall thickness and coating for a 2.3 kilometre section of pipeline.
The regulator denied that request earlier this month.
But Trans Mountain says it now has reason to believe that proceeding with the current construction plan through complex hard rock conditions could compromise a borehole and result in the failure of drilling equipment.
The company says if that happens, it would result in "catastrophic" delays to the project's timeline and billions of dollars in losses for Trans Mountain.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
French prosecutor says mother of British teenager missing for 6 years may have gone to Finland
A French prosecutor said on Friday that the mother of a British teenager who was found six years after he went missing may have gone to Finland and that his grandfather appears to have died.
House of Commons Speaker Fergus thanks MPs for a 'second chance'
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus has thanked MPs for giving him a 'second chance' after being embroiled in acrimony over what MPs agreed was his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
Final regulations for the Online News Act show the amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the government's $100-million deal with Google will be limited, with an even lower cap for the CBC.
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
After 18 months of care, turtle found with its stomach full of plastic returned into the wild
Tama, a green sea turtle who made headlines after being found with his stomach full of plastic, was recently released into the wild after 18 months of intensive care in an Australian wildlife hospital.
Another reason to get your flu shot this season: New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
Edmonton
-
Gay Ugandan in Edmonton faces deportation, fears jail or death over anti-LGBTQ law
A man in Edmonton is making a last-ditch legal bid to avoid a Monday deportation flight back to Uganda, where he fears he may be imprisoned, harmed or even killed for being gay.
-
2-vehicle crash affecting Highway 44 traffic west of Morinville
An ambulance and another vehicle crashed Friday morning on Highway 44.
-
RCMP warn of 'treacherous' conditions QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer
Mounties are cautioning people against travelling on the QEII Highway from Airdrie to Red Deer due to poor driving conditions, warning a towing advisory is in place.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gas prices drop to new low for 2023
Drivers in Vancouver woke up to the lowest gas prices so far in 2023 on Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar strike at impasse, company says as it pauses negotiations
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it is pausing negotiations after the union representing striking workers at its Vancouver refinery rejected the company's latest offer.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
Vancouver Island
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
-
Permanent drug-inhalation site opens in Victoria
A permanent drug-inhalation site has opened in downtown Victoria, in what health authorities say is the first indoor facility of its kind in North America.
-
Avian flu spreads to more than 50 flocks in B.C.
More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends.
Toronto
-
Fake toonie investigation leads to $100K fine for Ontario man
An Ontario man has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty to the possession and use of thousands of fake toonies circulated in the Canadian banking system.
-
Jays pitcher debunks sushi party rumour spun out of Shohei Ohtani gossip
Toronto Blue Jays’ Yusei Kikuchi cleared gossip of a 50 plus person sushi party on Friday that fuelled rampant rumours of Shohei Ohtani signing with Toronto last week.
-
Another beluga has died at Marineland, Animal Welfare Services confirms
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services says another beluga whale has died at Marineland.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
Santa and his...truck... visit kids in Montreal's east end
Santa makes a surprise visit to Parc Don-Bosco in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
-
Unifor gives $70k to striking public sector workers
The Unifor union announced it is donating $70,000 to help striking public sector workers as they negotiate with the Quebec government.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
'Road conditions are very icy': Police respond to multiple crashes on Hwy. 416 and Hwy. 417
Ottawa Police and Ontario Provincial Police are urging motorists to slow down and adjust their speeds to the conditions today, due to icy road conditions.
-
SIU investigating after OPP officer shoots, seriously injures man at hunting cabin
The province's Special Investigative Unit is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police Officer shot and seriously injured a man in a hunting cabin north of Belleville, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19
Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.
-
Car drives into Waterloo home
A car hit a home on Dorset Street in Waterloo on Friday.
-
Family shares statement after Erin man killed in farming accident
An Erin man who died in an accident earlier this week is being remembered as “completely devoted to his family and his farm.”
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's low fuel prices expected to be short-lived: analyst
Fuel prices across Saskatchewan are hovering around a two-year low, but the break at the pumps is expected to be short-lived.
-
Saskatoon police chief 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper 'open to the idea' of mandatory medical assessment at new shelter
-
Federal judge upholds deportation order against trucker in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A federal judge has dismissed a bid to avoid deportation by the semi-truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy in 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students altered from social media altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can't yet fulfil promise on billionaires
Manitoba's NDP government is following through on one property-tax promise from its election campaign, but is not ready to act on a pledge to stop issuing rebates to billionaires.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears in fiery speech after waterslide elevator project cancelled
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Regina city council approves $2.2M REAL budget, $3M less than organization asked for
Regina city council approved $2.2 million in operating funding for Regina Exhibition Association Limited on Friday, about $3.1 million less than the organization was requesting.
-
'Riddled with conflict of interest': Regina city manager confirms concerns about workload while on REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson confirmed council concerns about administration’s capacity to take on board of director responsibilities for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) during budget talks Friday.