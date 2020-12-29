CALGARY -- Colton Stankowski says she was allegedly refused service from a local women’s fashion store in Lakeview.

Stankowski who was born a male, now identifies as a trans woman says she went inside NV Fashions nearly two months ago looking for a woman’s shirt.

She had previously made a purchase at the store during the summer.

“I said it was for a girlfriend at the time which was not true,” said Stankowski in a TikTok video, that has gained traction online.

She says the store owner told her that it would make customers feel uncomfortable.

“Honestly, I was just confused,” said Stankowski, who also goes by James Colt on social media.

“It just didn’t really make sense to me. I didn’t think this sort of thing would be an issue.”

“Why wouldn’t they want a customer, why wouldn’t they want someone to buy a product based off how they look or who they are?”

Stankowski says she has received a lot of support online after posting the TikTok on Dec 8.

Stankowski was biologically born male but now identifies as a woman. She says many Calgary businesses have been supportive of her.

She says she does not plan on going back to the store.

“I’m just better off not taking my business there if that's how she feels,” said Stankowski.

“I mean I can’t change someone’s opinion, or someone’s views .”

CTV News spoke briefly with the owner in her shop, but she says that she will not provide any comment on the incident until she’s received advice from her lawyer.

“Don’t let things like this hold you back or stop you from trying to go out there,” said Stankowski.